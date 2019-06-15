Joe Biden complains about Amazon’s low tax rate—then Amazon hits back with the hard facts

Joe Biden’s attempt to score some political points with a tweet about how little Amazon pays in taxes backfired Thursday when the company fired back with the facts to kill his narrative.

Biden tried to contrast the tax rate paid by Amazon with the tax rates paid by everyday workers.

“I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers,” Biden posted. “We need to reward work, not just wealth.”

Whoever runs the Amazon News Twitter account did not appreciate being singled out in Biden’s tweet, and felt led to correct the record.

“We’ve paid $2.6B in corporate taxes since 2016. We pay every penny we owe,” read a tweet by Amazon News. “Congress designed tax laws to encourage companies to reinvest in the American economy. We have. $200B in investments since 2011 & 300K US jobs. Assume VP Biden’s complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon.” – READ MORE