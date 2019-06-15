Boy, 16, fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox: ‘They killed my son over nothing,’ mom cries

Johnny Peluyera, 16, of Merrillville, Ind., was looking to sell his Microsoft Xbox game console. The teen thought he found a buyer in Gary, just a few miles away, after using an online sales app.

But when Johnny and his dad went to Gary to sell the device, they found trouble instead.

Two males tried to rob Johnny, with one taking out a semi-automatic handgun, as Johnny’s dad watched from the car, according to police.

"That's when he told his son, 'Leave the Xbox,'" Commander Jack Hamady of the Gary Police Department told Chicago's WLS-TV.


