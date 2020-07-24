Joe Biden Claims Nurses Would ‘Breathe in My Nostrils to Make Me Move’ During Hospital Stay (VIDEO)

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden recollected with the Service Employees International Union on Wednesday a moment when he said a caring nurse “blew into my nostrils” in the hospital.

.@JoeBiden: “I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.” pic.twitter.com/hxW1UYs7Ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

“I had a nurse– nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.”

Biden said such a thing wouldn’t be allowed “during COVID time,” but it’s not clear when such a practice would ever be allowed in a hospital setting. – READ MORE

