Joe Biden Claims Nurses Would ‘Breathe in My Nostrils to Make Me Move’ During Hospital Stay (VIDEO)

Share:

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden recollected with the Service Employees International Union on Wednesday a moment when he said a caring nurse “blew into my nostrils” in the hospital.

“I had a nurse– nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.”

Biden said such a thing wouldn’t be allowed “during COVID time,” but it’s not clear when such a practice would ever be allowed in a hospital setting. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.