Facebook’s Neutral “Fact Checkers” Exposed As Ex-CNN Staffers And Democratic Donors

Today in news about the radical left-wing censorship machines our social media companies have become, it was exposed this week that Facebook’s fact-checker, Lead Stories, is an outfit that is stocked to the brim with ex-CNN staffers.

The organization presents itself as neutral yet “most of its employees” have donated to the Democratic party, according to RT.

The National Pulse reached out to Facebook’s fact checkers this week after a story they published about Black Lives Matter was flagged as “partly false” by the platform. This led TNP to “do some digging” on who was behind the smear.

What they found was stunning: an organization “staffed almost entirely by Democratic donors, half of whom had worked for CNN in the past.”

25% of the organization’s employees were recurring Democratic donors and Lead Stories’ founder, Perry Sanders, has donated over $10,000 to Democratic political campaigns – including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s Presidential runs. – READ MORE

