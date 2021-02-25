Joe Biden Administration Will Spend $86M to Deliver Free Masks for ‘Racial Equity’

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday a new program to deliver free masks to Americans in communities around the country.

“While masks are widely available in many different shapes and sizes, many low-income Americans still lack affordable access to this basic protection,” Biden’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters during a press briefing.

The Biden administration will spend $86 million to send more than 25 million masks to community health centers, food pantries, and soup kitchens to encourage more Americans to wear masks to help stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Zients said the program would target low-income communities.

“We really believe that this policy makes a lot of sense in that it allows people who are not able to find or afford masks,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --