Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘Provocateurs’ and ‘Fake Trump Protesters’ Planned the Capitol Riots (VIDEO)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) spent time during a Senate hearing focused on the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, raising concerns about alleged claims

“provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” planned the insurrection.

Johnson read from a piece published in The Federalist by J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy, recounting his experience witnessing the violence.

Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren’t actually Trump supporters, but were “provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021

“Of the thousands of people I passed or who passed me along Constitution Avenue, some were indignant and contemptuous of Congress, but not one appeared angry or incited to riot,” Johnson said as he read the article.

He continued, “Many of the marchers were families with small children; many were elderly, overweight, or just plain tired or frail—traits not typically attributed to the riot-prone.”

Waller claimed he saw some wearing “pro-police shirts” or carrying “pro-police back and blue’ flags.” – READ MORE

