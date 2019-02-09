Jim Himes Won’t Answer Yes Or No Question About Trump Collusion

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut refused to give a straight answer to a “yes” or “no” question when asked about possible Russian collusion, on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“You’re on the Intel Committee. You haven’t seen anything that suggests there was collusion,” co-host Steve Doocy said.

“Well have you? It’s just a ‘yes’ or a ‘no.’ Have you seen anything?” Doocy asked.

“Yeah, well, it’s important to be clear what we mean by collusion,” Himes said. “We know, breaking news today that Paul Manafort had a gentleman by the name of Kilimnik to the inauguration. Kilimnik has ties to the Russian intelligence.”

Doocy also mentioned GOP North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr’s comments to CBS about there being no evidence of collusion and said if anyone would know about collusion, it would be him.

“Yeah, look, I’m a member of the House so I haven’t seen the Senate investigation, the report. There’re obviously three investigations now, the Senate, the House and Mueller’s,” Himes replied, adding:

I have no knowledge of the one other than the one in the House. Look, if that turns out to be the case, the role of the investigation is to tell the American people what happened. If it turns out that there was no collusion — now, remember, collusion is a complicated word, right? Everybody has a different definition. Some people would say wait a minute if the president’s son invites a bunch of Russians to Trump Tower and encourages them to give them compromising information, that is something that could point to collusion. So again, none of the reports have been finally issued. We’ll see what happens.

