WATCH: Whitaker Tells Judiciary Chairman Nadler His Five Minutes Are Up — The Crowd Reacts

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Friday that the time allotted for his line of questioning had expired while he was testifying in front of the committee, and the exchange drew a reaction.

“Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up,” Whitaker told Nadler during a contentious round of questioning regarding his involvement with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling.

“I’m here voluntarily,” Whitaker continued. “We’ve agreed to five minute rounds.”

WATCH:

After an uproar ensued among the crowd, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the Republican ranking member of the House Judiciary, recommended that the committee take a break from further questioning.

“I will point out that we didn’t enforce the five minute rule on acting attorney general Whitaker,” Nadler responded and demanded that he answer if he “asked to approve any requests or action” for the special counsel.

President Donald Trump appointed Whitaker to serve as the acting attorney general after former attorney general Jeff Sessions was forced to resign. With the elevation, Whitaker assumed control of oversight of the Mueller’s probe.

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to [email protected]

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation