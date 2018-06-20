Politics
Jim Carrey Painting Shows White House Infested With Demons
On an episode of “Jim Carrey Goes Crazy,” the comedic actor-turned-troll depicted the White House as being under the influence of demons.
“And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, ‘Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again,'” reads the caption.
And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, “Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again.” pic.twitter.com/9BnWdE6hSp
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018
The “prisoner” presumably being President Trump.- READ MORE
