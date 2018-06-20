GUN CONTROL FAIL: Convicted Felon Allegedly Amassed Arsenal Of Over 550 Firearms

California law enforcement officials seized over 550 firearms at two homes last week and arrested a convicted felon that they claim was responsible for amassing the massive arsenal.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested Manuel Fernandez, 66, after state and federal law enforcement officials raided his home and found 523 weapons, the Associated Press reported.

Thirty additional firearms were seized at a home that investigators believe is linked to a known associate of Fernandez, although the man who reportedly lives at the home has not returned home.

The investigation into Fernandez began when law enforcement officials received a tip that he had a large arsenal of firearms stored at his home.- READ MORE

