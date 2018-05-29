True Pundit

Jim Carrey, Celebs Compare Trump’s Border and Immigration Policy to the Holocaust

Actor Jim Carrey and several celebrities took to Twitter this week to call President Trump’s efforts to stop illegal immigration “torture,” “inhumane,” and “un-American.”

In a series of online posts, multiple Hollywood celebrities slammed the Trump administration after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced efforts to end the “Catch and Release” program by detaining border-crossing parents while their migrant children are placed in safe homes by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The effort will allow federal officials to detain border-crossing parents until their immigration hearings, rather than being released into the interior of the U.S. The plan is also designed to deter the massive surge in illegal immigration over the past few months at the southern border.

Closing these legal loopholes, however, is stirring up outrage from Hollywood, with actor Jim Carrey comparing the practice to “torture.” Carrey posted a photo depicting agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency acting as violent law enforcement officials dragging away women and children. – READ MORE

Actor Jim Carrey and several celebrities took to Twitter this week to call President Trump's efforts to stop illegal immigration "torture," "inhumane," and "un-American."

