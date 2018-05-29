Jim Carrey, Celebs Compare Trump’s Border and Immigration Policy to the Holocaust

Actor Jim Carrey and several celebrities took to Twitter this week to call President Trump’s efforts to stop illegal immigration “torture,” “inhumane,” and “un-American.”

In a series of online posts, multiple Hollywood celebrities slammed the Trump administration after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced efforts to end the “Catch and Release” program by detaining border-crossing parents while their migrant children are placed in safe homes by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The effort will allow federal officials to detain border-crossing parents until their immigration hearings, rather than being released into the interior of the U.S. The plan is also designed to deter the massive surge in illegal immigration over the past few months at the southern border.

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

The Holocaust did not end with people being called subhuman, constantly compared to criminals, put into yellow markers with children torn from the the arms of screaming mothers.. But it did start there.#WhereAreTheChildren — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 26, 2018

I’m fighting to stop U.S. Customs and Border Protection from abusing immigrant children. Will you join me? https://t.co/UgILrYI6w6 — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) May 26, 2018

Closing these legal loopholes, however, is stirring up outrage from Hollywood, with actor Jim Carrey comparing the practice to “torture.” Carrey posted a photo depicting agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency acting as violent law enforcement officials dragging away women and children. – READ MORE

