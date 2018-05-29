NY Senatorial Candidate Chele Farley: Get MS-13 ‘Monsters’ Out of New York

New York — Republican Senatorial Candidate Chele Farley Demanded That More Be Done To Get Ms-13 Gang Members Out Of The U.s., Focusing Her Comments Specifically On Long Island Where The Gang Is Believed To Be Responsible For At Least 25 Murders The Last Two Years Alone.

Speaking in an interview on this reporter’s Sunday night talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” Farley said the labeling of MS-13 as “animals” doesn’t go far enough. Instead, she referred to them as “monsters.”

“Right now, all anyone is talking about is whether it is okay to call them animals. I mean, what I do know is that they are monsters. These are rapists and murderers. And we don’t need them and want them in New York or in the United States.”

MS-13’s efforts in Long Island amount to a “massive, deadly threat,” Farley stated. “And anytime anyone is proven to have done any of these crimes, they have got to be deported right away. This is crazy that we would ever let them into this country to begin with. It has got to stop.”- READ MORE

