JetBlue Stands by Kicking Family off Flight over Maskless Two-Year-Old, Cites Updated Policy

JetBlue appears to be standing by its decision to kick a mother and her six children off a Wednesday flight after one of the children, a two-year-old, refused to wear a mask.

Despite the original policy specifically stating that small children who struggle to keep a mask are exempt from the policy, a JetBlue spokesperson now claims that the airline updated its mask policy to include children two and older.

“During these unprecedented times, our first priority is to keep crew members and customers safe, and we’ve quickly introduced new safety policies and procedures throughout the pandemic,” JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said in a statement.

“Children age 2 and over must wear a face covering, consistent with CDC guidelines, which say, ‘masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2,’” Dombrowski added.

A video of a heated confrontation between a stewardess and mother went viral on Wednesday, featuring the mother of six, Chaya Bruck, who was traveling from Orlando to Newark. Flight attendants confronted her and instructed her to get off the plane due to her maskless two-year-old. Video shows the tense moment as other passengers jumped in defense of the mother: – READ MORE

