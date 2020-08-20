DNC Tries Showing Voters Excited About Kamala Harris. They Have To Duplicate Images.

On Wednesday night, the Democratic National Committee wanted to show a split-screen image of 30 different voters excited about the Democratic vice-presidential candidacy of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

It must have been a difficult task to find as many as 30 excited voters, for when the images appeared on screen, duplicate images of some of the voters were displayed apparently in an effort to fill up the screen, eliciting hilarity among conservatives. – READ MORE

