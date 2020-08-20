DNC Tries Showing Voters Excited About Kamala Harris. They Have To Duplicate Images.

On Wednesday night, the Democratic National Committee wanted to show a split-screen image of 30 different voters excited about the Democratic vice-presidential candidacy of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Apparently, the DNC couldn’t even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris, so they had to duplicate someone’s livesteram pic.twitter.com/1cLhQRRkzg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 20, 2020

mother of God there are more https://t.co/ENpNsTpTFo pic.twitter.com/htLcgoJMG9 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

It must have been a difficult task to find as many as 30 excited voters, for when the images appeared on screen, duplicate images of some of the voters were displayed apparently in an effort to fill up the screen, eliciting hilarity among conservatives. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --