Jersey Sales Soar For Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac After He Stood Alone For National Anthem

It turns out that bucking woke trends may be good for business, because jersey sales for Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac have been surging since he decided to stand alone for the national anthem last Friday, becoming the first NBA player to do so amid the current spate of Black Lives Matter activism.

“Two days after the Magic’s game on Friday, Isaac’s jersey sales surged on the NBA’s store,” reports Fox News. “As of Sunday, Isaac’s jersey is the second-best seller on the league’s website behind only Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.”

Jonathan Isaac’s jersey sales have skyrocketed after he stood for the National Anthem. He is now number two in jerseys sales among players only behind LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/1JLwEPtLG8 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 2, 2020

Top Ball Coverage tweeted, “Jonathan Isaac’s jersey sales have skyrocketed after he stood for the National Anthem. He is now number two in jerseys sales among players only behind LeBron James.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --