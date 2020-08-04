Beirut “Like A War Zone”: Terrifying Blast Shockwave Rips Through City (VIDEO)

This is horrific, and the clearest video I’ve seen so far of what seems to have happened in Beirut. There’s a smaller fire involving what seems to be fireworks first, and then everything goes up. pic.twitter.com/qsEmH1IbUi — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) August 4, 2020

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. At least 50 people were killed and 2,700 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

Hours later, ambulances still carried away the wounded as army helicopters helped battle fires raging at the port.

The sudden devastation overwhelmed a country already struggling with both the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis: Beirut hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies and generators to keep their lights on.

The cause of the blast, which sparked fires, overturned cars and blew out windows and doors, was not immediately known.

The grain silo just west of warehouse 12 appears to be at risk of imminent structural collapse. I’m honestly surprised it is still standing. pic.twitter.com/PiKqkP0ANv — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) August 4, 2020

That is not what a “fireworks explosion” looks like. https://t.co/nAFQnidza0 — Alison Meuse (@AliTahmizian) August 4, 2020

Beirut is like war zone at the moment. The number of people died is unknown. There is a massive destruction in the city. Our prayers are with Lebanese brothers and sisters. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/sVNlWVSxc2 — Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) August 4, 2020

Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was sodium nitrate.

Witnesses reported seeing a strange orange-colored cloud over the site after the explosion. Orange clouds of toxic nitrogen dioxide gas often accompany an explosion involving nitrates. – READ MORE

