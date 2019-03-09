Jerome Corsi sues Infowars’s Alex Jones for defamation

Conservative author and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi filed a defamation lawsuit against Infowars and its founder Alex Jones on Thursday.

Corsi and his lawyer, conservative activist Larry Klayman, filed the claim against Jones, Jones’s father David Jones and Infowars host Owen Shroyer for allegedly “defaming, intimidating and threatening” them.

The lawsuit notes that Alex Jones said Corsi “seemed to be extremely mentally degraded to the point of what I would call dementia” and that Infowars guests often impugned Corsi’s and Klayman’s character. The plaintiffs claim that the allegations have hit them in their wallets, costing them “financial support and sales.”

The plaintiffs noted that Infowars has used its widespread reach, with “a radio audience of over two million people” and a sophisticated digital operation, to spread conspiracy theories, including that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was staged and that Hillary and Bill Clinton were running a high-profile pedophile ring out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant. – READ MORE