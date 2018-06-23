Jennifer Lopez Spreads Hoax Photos On Border Crisis

Starting on her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez shared the infamous photo of the crying Honduran girl, the same one that Time magazine used on its cover to portray President Trump as a heartless ogre. The powerful photo, one that has pulled people’s heartstrings to the point of generating $18 million for a Facebook fundraiser, has since been outed as a fake, not in authenticity but in context.

At least the above photo pertains to the border crisis. Another photo, shared by the singer/actress, comes from an entirely different country:

Hey Jennifer Lopez, this photo is from Mosul, Iraq in 2014 fleeing from ISIS (the terrorist organization Obama couldn’t defeat). Does it bother you at all to spread fake news? You have millions of followers you are full-on lying to. Wow. pic.twitter.com/P60Z1RrvJN — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 22, 2018

Indeed, the photo used by Lopez comes from an Atlantic story in 2016: “The Ongoing Battle For Mosul.” No doubt, children being separated from families at the border is a real problem and should be dealt with. Sharing hoax photos to gin up emotions does little to solve the problem. – READ MORE

