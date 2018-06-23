Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez Spreads Hoax Photos On Border Crisis
Starting on her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez shared the infamous photo of the crying Honduran girl, the same one that Time magazine used on its cover to portray President Trump as a heartless ogre. The powerful photo, one that has pulled people’s heartstrings to the point of generating $18 million for a Facebook fundraiser, has since been outed as a fake, not in authenticity but in context.
Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency. If you care about children, have concern for the lack of transparency about this disastrous display, in full view to the world in general, I encourage you first to get caught up on the situation. Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer, but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether #lovenothate
At least the above photo pertains to the border crisis. Another photo, shared by the singer/actress, comes from an entirely different country:
Hey Jennifer Lopez, this photo is from Mosul, Iraq in 2014 fleeing from ISIS (the terrorist organization Obama couldn’t defeat). Does it bother you at all to spread fake news? You have millions of followers you are full-on lying to. Wow. pic.twitter.com/P60Z1RrvJN
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 22, 2018
Indeed, the photo used by Lopez comes from an Atlantic story in 2016: “The Ongoing Battle For Mosul.” No doubt, children being separated from families at the border is a real problem and should be dealt with. Sharing hoax photos to gin up emotions does little to solve the problem. – READ MORE
