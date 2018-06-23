True Pundit

Kathy Griffin Teams with Stormy Daniels to Say ‘F**k Trump’

Posted on
Shock comedian and political activist Kathy Griffin posed with the porn actress Stormy Daniels in a show of support after a performance in Boston on Thursday night.

“@StormyDaniels it was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight,” Griffin tweeted after her show, posting the picture of the pair pointing their middle fingers toward the camera. “I support you 100%! #FuckTrump.”

This, of course, is not Griffin’s first round of public, politicized vulgarity in recent weeks. – READ MORE

Shock comedian and political activist Kathy Griffin posed with the porn actress Stormy Daniels in a show of support after a performance in Boston on Thursday night.

