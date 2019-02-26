Jenna Bush Hager Officially Named as Kathie Lee Gifford’s Replacement on the ‘Today’ Show

It’s official!

Jenna Bush Hager will co-host the fourth hour of the Today show it was announced on Tuesday, taking over for Kathie Lee Gifford after Gifford’s last day on April 5.

Gifford and her fourth hour co-host, Hoda Kotb, announced the news on-air.

“I think everybody pretty much knows that in about five weeks I’m going to be leaving the Today show after 11 wonderful, unbelievable years,” Gifford said. “It’s starting to dawn on us that it’s really going to happen, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what’s going to happen, who is going to be here the following Monday, and how is the show going forward and all that, so, it’s time to make the announcement as to who will be joining the program. That’s exactly right. The person is — come on out! Jenna Bush Hager!”

“It feels humbling and I can’t believe it!” @jennabushhager will join @hodakotb as co-host of the 4th hour in April pic.twitter.com/64dyDcpQJb — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 26, 2019

