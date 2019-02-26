Nearly 200 Amtrak passengers stranded for over 24 hours

An Amtrak train that hit a down tree in Oregon stranded 183 passengers for more than 24 hours.

The train, headed to Los Angeles from Seattle, stopped in Oakridge, Oregon, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. By Monday night, passengers remained stuck inside the train as heavy snow and road closures in the area reportedly made it difficult to get to them.

Amtrak said in a statement that no one was injured and it was working with Union Pacific to clear a way to the passengers. Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said crews were expected to reach the train by 6 a.m. PST.

Passenger Rebekah Dodson shared a Facebook live video, photos and a plea for help from the train.

Rebekah Dodson, a passenger on the Amtrak train stranded in Oakridge just sent me this video. #amtrak #OakRidge pic.twitter.com/nU41KXXqV6 — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) February 26, 2019



