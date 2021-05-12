Jen Psaki Says Americans Only Think There’s A Border Crisis Because Of The Media

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that the reason Americans believe there is a crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border is because of “some components” of the “media.”

Psaki blamed the impression that the Southern border has plunged into chaos on media coverage while speaking on Thursday’s episode of CNN’s podcast, “The Axe Files with David Axelrod.”

More than two-thirds of Americans say the Biden administration is doing a “very” or “somewhat bad” job handling the illegal immigration crisis at the Southern border.

“A big driver” of those negative impressions, Psaki said, was “the nature of some components of social media and media these days.”

Axelrod, a former chief strategist under President Obama, described Psaki’s back-and-forth with the White House press corps as a “wrestling match you go through several times a week as to whether you’re going to call it a ‘crisis,’ or how you’re going to describe it,” Fox News reported.

The White House refused to use the term “crisis,” because “we just didn’t want to feed into that on this issue, or really any issue,” she added. – READ MORE

