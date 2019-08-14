Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ seen at Naomi Campbell’s birthday party in 2001

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre was once spotted partying on a yacht in the French Riviera for Naomi Campbell’s birthday in 2001.

New photos have emerged showing the fresh-faced 17-year-old wearing a crop top and shiny pants alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime girlfriend who allegedly recruited Giuffre as the financier’s sex slave.

Also on board the yacht in Saint-Tropez was Campbell, who was celebrating her 31st birthday in a bikini top, and her then-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

There’s no evidence that anyone at the party knew who Giuffre was or about Epstein’s alleged pedophile behavior.

A rep for Campbell denied she was friends with Epstein and said he had been invited to the party by Briatore, The Sun reported.