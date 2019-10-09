Jeffrey Epstein was tipped off about his arrest in July reveals his butler

Jeffrey Epstein knew that federal agents were preparing to arrest him when he returned to the United States back in July.

This surprising bit of information was reported by the French press following an interview with Epstein’s butler at his $10 million Paris apartment.

Gabriel, who worked with Epstein for 18 years, said that he learned of the arrest hours before the rest of the world thanks to a tip from his boss.

‘Jeffrey Epstein trusted his male housekeeper, who said that he alerted him of his impending arrest,’ wrote one French journalist who interviewed Gabriel at length.

He did not say how Epstein had obtained this information however, so it is still unclear if federal agents informed him of their plan as his private jet headed back to the US from France or if one of his many law enforcement sources gave him a heads up.

The arrest warrant for Epstein was signed on July 2 by US Magistrate Barbara Moses, a judge for the Southern District of New York. That was four days before his plane arrived at Teterboro Airport on July 6 in the late afternoon.

Epstein was not officially arrested however until July 8 according to records from the US Marshals Service that were obtained by DailyMail.com. – READ MORE