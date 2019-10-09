Epstein Accuser’s Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Can’t Be Found

Jeffrey Epstein’s madame is laying low and avoiding a lawsuit filed by one of his sex trafficking victims, attorneys said Tuesday.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly played a critical role luring underage girls into the multimillionaire’s depraved scheme, has not yet been served with a lawsuit filed by Jennifer Araoz, her attorney Dan Kaiser said.
Private investigators have been unable to find the British socialite long linked to Epstein. Maxwell’s attorneys have refused to accept service of the suit on her behalf, Kaiser said.
“We don’t know where she is though we keep trying to look for her,” he said.
Araoz’s other attorney, Kimberly Lerner, said it was possible Maxwell was no longer in the U.S. She was confident the FBI knows Maxwell’s whereabouts. – READ MORE