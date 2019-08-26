Jeffrey Epstein used Prince Andrew as ‘stardust’ to lure A-listers and the political elite to his sex slave parties, guest claims

PRINCE Andrew was used as “stardust” to attract people to shamed paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex parties, it’s been claimed.

The billionaire deviant quickly fell out of favour with his A-list pals in the US after he admitted to procuring teen girls.

However, those that attended the tycoon’s outrageous bashes at his £60m New York mansion claimed talk of Andrew’s possible presence helped pull in guests.

She said: “Jeffrey knew exactly what he was doing.

“Royalty is stardust. People held their noses after he was convicted but they were not going to turn down the chance to mingle with royalty.”

There is no evidence the Prince attended the parties, just claims his name was used to entice others.

The news comes after we told how it was claimed the Duke of York , then 38, was reportedly the star guest at a lavish party thrown in his honour in 2010.

Flight logs revealed in court documents also place Andrew on the private jet, which had a bed which Epstein allegedly used for group sex.