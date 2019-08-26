Met Police reveal Epstein’s London links ‘revisited’ but insist investigation not necessary

Detectives have revealed they have “revisited” the decision not to investigate Epstein’s London links but say their choice “remains entirely appropriate”.

This comes following an unprecedented personal statement issued by Prince Andrew over the weekend regarding his relationship with the convicted paedophile saying he did not “see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction”.

The Duke of York has been under increased scrutiny regarding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier, after he committed suicide earlier this month while in US custody awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking.

After Buckingham Palace released a brief statement earlier this week, the Duke of York released his own comments, adding that he “would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behaviour” linked to the allegations surrounding his friend.

It was reported over the weekend that the prince could be summoned to Paris to assist French prosecutors in their investigation into sexual abuse and rape by Epstein. The businessman owned an apartment – which featured photographs of naked women on the walls – in the French capital.