Jeffrey Epstein sex slave says she was ordered to massage Simpson’s creator’s feet

The woman who claims she was abused by billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein says she was ordered to give the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama a foot massage.

Virginia Roberts said she almost vomited over cartoonist Matt Groening’s “crusty” toes on Epstein’s private jet.

The 36-year-old made the claims in an explosive 2015 defamation case which was recently unsealed by a US judge.

Roberts says she was abused by Epstein, who killed himself in prison earlier this month, from the age of 15.

In her lawsuit, Roberts said she met Groening on Epstein’s jet while flying from Carmel, California, to Los Angeles.

She claimed in a memoir included in the 2,000-page lawsuit that the trip took place in 2001

In the 72-page memoir Roberts claimed she almost vomited when she saw Groening’s “yellow crusty toenails”. – READ MORE