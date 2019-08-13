JEFFREY EPSTEIN KEPT SECRET DIARIES WITH LISTS OF VISITORS

Former financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein kept “meticulously detailed” diaries of his friendships and visits as an “insurance policy,” the Mirror reported.

Epstein killed himself in jail on Saturday, according to a coroner’s report.

The diaries mention some of the world’s elite leaders and politicians, including Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Epstein’s suicide, which took place days after being taken off suicide watch and only hours after a 1,200-page dossier detailing the allegations against him was released, has left many questions unanswered.

His “inner circle” and how it emerged have led to multiple speculations online, with people questioning the certainty of his suicide.

The allegations also suggested that Barak had visited a building owned by Epstein’s brother where Epstein had organized sexual encounters with minors. – READ MORE