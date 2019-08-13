Epstein’s “Madam” Found: Ghislaine Maxwell Living With Tech CEO In Multimillion Oceanfront Mansion

Jeffrey Epstein’s former “best friend” and alleged procurer of underage girls, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been found after three years of speculation.

The 57-year-old British heiress was discovered laying low in a $3 million “secluded oceanfront property at the end of a long private road” in New England with her boyfriend, 43-year-old tech CEO Scott Borgerson, according to the Daily Mail.

The socialite’s New England hideaway is an imposing three-story colonial property with five-bedrooms, wraparound terraces and sweeping grounds which reach to the ocean. The property is owned by tech CEO and maritime academic Dr Scott Borgerson. Borgerson was seen by DailyMail.com in July running errands in the affluent community of Manchester-by-the-Sea, a half-hour drive from Boston. … The former Coast Guard officer, is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He was married and is believed to have two children. –Daily Mail

“She’s become a real homebody, rarely ventures out” of the house in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, said the Mail‘s source, adding “She’s the antithesis of the woman who traveled extensively and partied constantly with Epstein.” – READ MORE