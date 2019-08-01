Jeffrey Epstein faces ‘a million pages’ of evidence: defense lawyer

Prosecutors have 1 million pages of evidence against Jeffrey Epstein, his lawyer revealed in court Monday — without shedding any new light on the jailhouse incident that left the convicted pedophile with bruises on his neck.

No marks were visible on Epstein’s neck, and he never appeared to be in pain during the 15-minute hearing in Manhattan federal court.

The judge overseeing the case tentatively scheduled Epstein’s trial for June 2020 after a prosecutor said the child sex-trafficking charges against him should be resolved as “swiftly as possible.”

“We don’t think any delay in this is in the public interest,” Manhattan Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

Epstein’s trial is expected to last four to six weeks, and the defense will have all the prosecution’s evidence against the multimillionaire financier by Oct. 31, she said.

Defense lawyer Martin Weinberg objected to starting the trial before September 2020, saying, “We need time to review a million pages of discovery.” – READ MORE

