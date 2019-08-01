Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly ‘Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA’ by Impregnating Multiple Women

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein wanted to spread his DNA across the human race by impregnating nearly two dozen women at his New Mexico ranch, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Anonymous sources told the outlet that the wealthy financier had spoke about his plan to a number of prominent figures within the science community; however, the Times points out there is no evidence that Epstein ever followed through with the idea. Insiders said the scheme stemmed from Epstein’s bizarre fascination with transhumanism, an interdisciplinary science that aims to enhance the human race through modern technologies, like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Many have criticized “transhumanism” as a modern-day version of eugenics, a discredited scientific movement that aimed to improve the population through controlled breeding.

Per the Times:

On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies, according to two award-winning scientists and an adviser to large companies and wealthy individuals, all of whom Mr. Epstein told about it.

Sources say Epstein used his connections and wealth to gain access to scientific luminaries, like Stephen Hawking, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, and M.I.T. theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek. It’s unclear if Epstein had divulged his plans to any of these figures; however, insiders say this bizarre ambition wasn’t a secret.

Alan M. Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of law at Harvard, told the Times that Epstein had once mentioned his interest in eugenic-like philosophy during a lunch in Cambridge, Masschsettes. "[…] Dershowitz said he was appalled, given the Nazis' use of eugenics to justify their genocidal effort to purify the Aryan race," the newspaper reported.