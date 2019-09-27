Jeffrey Epstein entertained Bill and Melinda Gates, Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew at his Paris apartment

Jeffrey Epstein welcomed a number of famous faces into his Paris apartment according to his butler, who spoke about his 18 years on the job in an interview with franceinfo.

‘I served crowned heads, diplomats, businessmen and politicians,’ said the butler, named only as Gabriel, who then listed Bill and Melinda Gates as two examples.

He said that Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Steve Bannon were also guests at the residence – as were a number of very young, very thin and very tall girls.

Those girls, whose he said in recent years all looked to be of age, were kept separate from the other guests at all times according to Gabriel.

He also revealed that members of his former boss’ trust had called just two days before an investigation into Epstein was announced in Paris asking him to perform some tasks at the apartment.

Gabriel did not say how long these guests stayed and if it was always overnight or they just came by for a meal. – READ MORE