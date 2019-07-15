Jeffrey Epstein donated $15k to UES all-girls school blocks from mansion

Multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein donated significant sums of money to several schools in the US and abroad — including to an exclusive all-girls school blocks from his Upper East Side mansion, an analysis of his finances found.

Epstein donated the $15,000 gift to the prestigious Hewitt School on East 75th Street in 2016 — years after he pleaded guilty to in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution, The Associated Press reported.

It’s not clear why Epstein singled out the school for the gift, but administrators said the money was returned several months ago after they learned it was connected to him.

In other donations, Epstein doled out $35,000 to the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Maryland and $25,000 to the Ecole du Bel-Air grade school in Haiti. – READ MORE

