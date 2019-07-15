Harvard has ‘no plans’ to return Jeffrey Epstein’s $6.5M gift

BOSTON — Though he’s not an alum of Harvard University, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been a generous donor to the Ivy League school, most notably contributing $6.5 million in 2003 to fund a professor’s research program on evolutionary dynamics.

Now, as the wealthy financier faces new federal sex-trafficking charges, Harvard says the university is not giving the money back even as his donations are under new scrutiny.

“The university has no plans to return the $6.5 million to Epstein,” a Harvard spokesperson said Thursday. A Harvard source told USA TODAY that the funds were spent for their intended within a few years after they were received.

Epstein, 66, is accused of sexually exploiting and abusing minor girls at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

While he never earned a college degree, Esptein has donated money to individual scholars and multiple academic institutions, topped by Harvard.