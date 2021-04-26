Newly published photos prove that the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell were once White House guests of President Bill Clinton.

The Sun published the photos, which show that the pair were invited to the White House as VIP guests in 1993 following Epstein’s donation to the Oval Office’s refurbishment. According to the report, they got a tour of the East Room and the presidential residence. Records from the William J. Clinton Library and Museum show Epstein and Maxwell on the guest list for the White House reception, and both were marked as attending.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were once White House guests of Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/pewSzsz2UB — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) April 25, 2021

“The photos show just how close Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein got to one of the most powerful men in the world — in the most powerful building,” a source told the paper.

While it was known that Clinton was friendly with Epstein and Maxwell after Clinton’s presidency and that Clinton has even flown on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet, the newly-released photos are now the oldest photos linking the trio. Previously, a 2002 photo of Clinton on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, with his arm around Epstein’s personal masseuse and sex-slave, Chauntae Davies, and another photo of him posing with Ghislaine Maxwell were the oldest-known photos.- READ MORE

