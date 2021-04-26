BLM Activists Call For The Murder Of Cops Following Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

Days after the verdict of the George Floyd trial and another fatal shooting between a white officer and an African American has occurred. Unlike Floyd, this shooting took place when a police officer received a call about a local disturbance. When he arrived, it was only a matter of seconds before he noticed a woman brandishing a knife, trying to stab another woman. In those tense, short moments, the cops pulled his weapon and shot the suspect, who turned out to be 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. Even after the bodycam footage was released, showing the incident, Black Lives Matter is rallying behind the supposed victim, promising an “eye for an eye” for killing one of their own.

On Friday, BLM protesters took to the streets in Columbus, Ohio to show their support for Ma’Khia Bryant and send a stark message to the police. In a video posted by BLM, a speaker can be seen energizing the crowd. He said, “We’re not gonna sit here and just sit around while you shoot and kill us and go back to the suburbs. We’re sick … maybe it needs to be an eye for an eye.”

The unidentified speaker didn’t end there when he continued to press the matter of shooting cops. He went on to say, “They shoot us, we shoot them! You shoot us, we shoot you!” The video, which again calls for the murder of police officers, was posted online and so far was reached over 10,000 views.- READ MORE

