Jeb Bush tells @davidaxelrod that President Trump falls short in "symbolic" presidential duties.



“It’s important during national tragedies, it’s important in moments of crisis, it’s important in the day-to-day creation of culture that helps sustain us.” https://t.co/ukrUaW0A05 pic.twitter.com/jlHIBdVAIN — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2019

During a portion of an interview set to air on Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Axe Files,” former Florida Governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush praised some of President Trump’s policies, but criticized his foreign policy approach as a “really dangerous” one that has undermined trust in the U.S. and “emboldened” its enemies. – READ MORE