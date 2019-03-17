Bharara: ‘Doesn’t seem’ Mueller’s investigation ‘ending any time soon’ (VIDEO)

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Sunday that it doesn’t appear that special counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to conclude his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Former U.S. Attorney @PreetBharara: doesn’t seem to me that “the work of the special counsel is ending anytime soon…” pic.twitter.com/Q17hNDuFEb — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 17, 2019

However, he pointed to Mueller’s request that a federal judge further postpone sentencing for Rick Gates on account of cooperation in “several ongoing investigations,” as a sign that the investigation still has legs.

Gates, who served as Trump’s deputy campaign chairman and is an ex-business partner of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last year and agreed to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation.

“It doesn’t seem to me based on that, although I don’t know, that the work of the special counsel is ending any time soon,” Bharara said. “Unless it’s the case… that the cases in which Rick Gates is cooperating are being parceled out to other U.S. attorney offices.” – READ MORE