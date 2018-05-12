Politics
Jared Kushner scores first major bipartisan deal for Trump in Congress
An effort led by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner to both increase prison security and provide a pathway out for some 4,000 well-behaved prisoners has scored a major, and lopsided, victory, the first major bipartisan deal for the Trump White House.
The House Judiciary Committee voted 25-5 to back the “First Step Act,” a shocking turn after the media had earlier written off chances that it would pass.
“We see it as a big win,” said an administration official involved in the talks between House Republicans and Democrats. – READ MORE
