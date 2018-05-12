One Of The North Korean Detainees Handed Pence A Note. What Was Written On It Was Inspirational.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian himself, shared a moving moment that occurred when he met the three American detainees returning from North Korea: one of the men handed him a note on which was written the 126th Psalm.

It was an amazing moment I’ll never forget… when 3 Americans stepped onto the tarmac at @JBA_NAFW & gave me a signed personal note with Psalm 126 on the back. “When the Lord brought back the captives to Zion…” To these men of faith & courage – God bless you & welcome home! pic.twitter.com/vQhdllUADy — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 10, 2018

It is not clear who wrote the note; one of the men is an ordained evangelical pastor and another is reportedly a Christian missionary.- READ MORE

