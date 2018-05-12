True Pundit

One Of The North Korean Detainees Handed Pence A Note. What Was Written On It Was Inspirational.

Posted on by
On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian himself, shared a moving moment that occurred when he met the three American detainees returning from North Korea: one of the men handed him a note on which was written the 126th Psalm.

It is not clear who wrote the note; one of the men is an ordained evangelical pastor and another is reportedly a Christian missionary.- READ MORE

Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

