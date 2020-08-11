Janice Dean, who lost in-laws to coronavirus, says she was pulled from testifying at hearings on NY nursing home deaths

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who recently lost her elderly in-laws to COVID-19, told the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Monday that she was taken off the list to testify at a hearing geared toward understanding why and how the pandemic took root in New York nursing homes.

She said she believes New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or his administration were behind the decision.

“I was supposed to be on the list,” Dean said on Monday.

“I actually filled out all the paperwork and sent the letter to all the lawmakers I believe July 28, a few days before the first hearing. They told me they couldn’t get me on that day, last Monday, but that I would be on today. I have several emails saying that that was happening.”

She said she had correspondence with New York Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and that he was the one who was emailing her “back and forth and was saying that he was talking to the chair and that the chair said absolutely she’ll get her day on August the 10, today.”

“I was supposed to hear something over the weekend, I never did and I was told that I was taken off the list,” Dean said.

Kilmeade then asked Dean “why” she was taken off the list.

“I can only guess at this point,” she responded. “I think it went higher than the chair. I think that it was Andrew Cuomo or his administration that decided that they didn’t want my voice to be heard and that’s really unfortunate.” – READ MORE

