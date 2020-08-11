Trump Pushes for College Football Season This Fall

President Donald Trump is pushing for a college football season this year after reports that the five most powerful college football conferences are moving to cancel their seasons.

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated reported that there are a number of top-level conference calls this week that will determine the future of a fall college football season. On Saturday, the Mid-Atlantic Conference canceled their football seasons.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Trump retweeted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — Lawrence is leading a group of college players who say they want to play football this season. They are also hoping to form a player’s association.

Trump wrote, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled.” – READ MORE

