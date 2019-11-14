Jane Fonda Wants ‘Climate Criminals’ Tried Like the Nazis at Nuremberg

Activist actress Jane Fonda suggested in an interview with Vice TV that “climate criminals” who run the fossil fuel industries in America and elsewhere should be tried for “crimes against humanity and nature” just like some Nazis were tried (and hanged) at the Nuremberg Trials following World War II.

“Humankind has never been in this situation, where there is literally a ticking time bomb over everything,” she said. “Everything is subsumed under that — health care, national security, the economy — it’s all going to go out the window if we can’t address the worsening of climate change.”

“Who, in particular?” asked Moynihan.

“The people who run the fossil fuel industry. And, I might add, the politicians that they’ve bought off who haven’t got the gumption to stand up to it,” Fonda replied.

“So you want to see a Nuremberg Trial for climate criminals?”

"Yea, I would," Fonda said.