Drag Queen ‘Pissi Myles’ Crashes Impeachment Hearing

Pissi Myles, a self-described drag queen comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ, was spotted on the first day of public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

With a mobile phone attached to a selfie stick, Myles is live streaming from the hearing via Twitter for the social media-centric org Happs News. – READ MORE

