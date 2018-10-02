Jane Fonda: ‘Get in the Streets’ and ‘Shut Down the Country’ If Trump Fires Mueller

Actress And Left-wing Activist Jane Fonda Said That People Should “get In The Streets” And “shut Down” The United States If President Trump Fired Robert Mueller During A Panel In New York City This Week.

Page Six reports that Jane Fonda told a crowd at New York’s 92Y, “We have to get in the streets–nobody should work. We should shut down the country. Shut it down!”

“People always say, ‘Was it worse in the ’60s and ’70s?’ It was not! This is the worst! This is an existential crisis. And if we don’t do what needs to be done–in terms of making our voices heard, and our votes heard–that’s it! We don’t have time,” said Fonda, who been doing a ton of press promoting the premiere of her HBO documentary film Jane Fonda In Five Acts.

Fonda, long a left-wing activist, has been a strong critic of President Donald Trump.

Following his Inauguration, she remarked that she would not call Trump by his name, but will instead refer to him as the “predator-in-chief.” – READ MORE

Actress Jane Fonda is still trying to live down her infamous “Hanoi Jane” photo taken during the height of the Vietnam War.

During the Vietnam War protest, Fonda traveled to North Vietnam to see the war firsthand. While she was there, she brought attention to the alleged intentional bombing of dikes in the area.

She was also photographed smiling next to an anti-aircraft gun, a weapon used to shoot down American aircraft. The photograph insulted many Americans who had sons fighting in the war. To this day, many Americans still picture Fonda as “Hanoi Jane.”

Fonda addressed the decades-old drama during an interview with Stephen Colbert. – READ MORE