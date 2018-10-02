Bill Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick refuses to accept GoFundMe donations

Juanita Broaddrick has a message for her supporters: Don’t fund me.

Ms. Broaddrick, who has long alleged that she was raped by former President Bill Clinton, said Sunday that a GoFundMe page was recently established on her behalf, but that she asked for it to be removed.

“Well meaning people set up a gofundme page for me. It has now been discontinued at my request,” tweeted Ms. Broaddrick. “I won’t take any money for what I am doing. DO NOT GIVE TO ANY GOFUNDME ACCOUNT FOR ME.”

Her message came amid news coverage of two GoFundMe accounts set up last month on behalf of Christine Blasey Ford, which soared past their goals and amassed more than $738,000. Both pages have stopped accepting donations.

