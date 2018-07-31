James Woods Shows His Love for Cops With Incredible #BlueLivesMatter Tweet

According to Fox News, Brooke County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Richmond responded along with three other deputies to a call at Betheny College in Bethany, West Virginia, where a student was apparently throwing furniture out a third-floor dormitory window.

There, they encountered a 21-year-old male student who, according to Richmond, was “gooned up on an unknown drug.”

“During said altercation, my glasses were shattered and knocked off my face, none of my radio transmissions got out, and a ton of equipment was stripped from my vest and duty belt,” Richmond wrote in a Facebook post.

“I secured one of the subject’s hands in cuffs and maintained that grip throughout the majority of the fight. I also released my K9 partner and she did exactly what she trains to do; however, all the K9 bites, punches, knees, and baton strikes did not deter this guy. He wasn’t there. The drug had consumed every part of him. After about 5 minutes of fighting, my partners finally found us (due to lack of comms) and, after several more minutes of fighting, we were able to secure him in cuffs ending the fight.”

What a brave and cool Deputy she is. That drugged-out guy doesn’t know how lucky he is. I venture to say a less reserved officer might well have shot him during that horrific struggle. #BlueLivesMatter https://t.co/oTRnzcATXV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 30, 2018

After the post, Richmond got a shout-out from none other than our favorite conservative acting icon.- READ MORE

Estimates place the cost of President Donald Trump’s border wall in the ballpark of $20-$30 billion. That’ll probably get inflated — as government projects inexorably do — but the point is that it’ll probably clock in at somewhere in that general vicinity.

That sounds like a lot, but in the milieu of modern American government, where foreign aid for a single year can approach the lower reaches of that budget, it’s actually quite modest.

So why is it so hard to get funding for it?

Now, it’s worth pointing out here that the $150 billion that Woods is talking about is actually Iranian assets frozen by sanctions that were unfrozen by the Obama administration in the Iran deal.

Under current U.S. law, there’s no particular way to expropriate those frozen funds except in wartime. That said, they didn’t necessarily need to be given back to the Iranians. – READ MORE

