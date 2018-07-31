Lefties Find New Way to Attack Trump’s Star… Use Fake Russian Soldiers

Donald Trump’s Hollywood star has become the site of the largest metaphorical battle over the Trump presidency. The fixture on the Walk of Fame has been destroyed not once but twice. It’s been the site of plenty of protests and clashes.

And now, it’s home to one of the corniest and least subtle political statements we’ve seen thus far during the Trump presidency.

According to The Hill, a group of fake Russian soldiers are “standing guard” at the star in the days following its latest desecration, wearing ushankas and holding a Russian flag.

Two men dressed as Russian soldiers guarding Trump's Hollywood star. A fitting metaphor for how Russia continues to protect this President and his party with hacking and other efforts. pic.twitter.com/7NMqZIwIap — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 28, 2018

Of course, it’s idiotic.

But at least these idiots are doing it during a Southern California heat wave, so their long jackets at least function as a kind of hair shirt to make penance for the groan-worthy visual statement. – READ MORE

After being completely obliterated with a pickaxe earlier this week, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has made news again, this time for being the site of a wild brawl that broke out between anti-Trump protesters and MAGA supporters.

[INSANE VIDEO]: Fight breaks out at Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard. All because @ElijahSchaffer was wearing a Trump jersey and USA hat. Be safe out there. The intolerance is real! pic.twitter.com/eGk6pYKiti — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) July 27, 2018

Though it’s unclear what exactly led to fists flying, it’s clear who Yahoo blames: “Donald Trump incited a brawl in Hollywood on Thursday night — and the president wasn’t even in town.”

Video of the fight was posted online and retweeted by social media personality Austen Fletcher (you can view it here; warning: violence and language). Below are a few screenshots from the chaotic scene, during which at one point a man holding a camera appears to be drop-kicked– READ MORE

