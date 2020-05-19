James Woods Rips Obama Administration, Says Trump ‘Loves America More Than Any President In My Lifetime’

On Sunday, after former President Barack Obama used the occasion of a virtual commencement speech on Saturday to rip President Trump, actor James Woods praised Trump, stating that Trump “loves America more than any president in my lifetime.” Woods also issued a series of tweets slamming the Obama administration, centering on the scandal over the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.

“Never will you find a more treacherous hive of scum and villainy… #ObamaGate pic.twitter.com/IoUTa0rwGd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

Throughout history dictatorial regimes have abused intelligence resources for political reasons to protect hidden policy agendas. General Flynn was a top Middle East expert, openly wary of Obama’s love affair with Iran and its extremist Muslim regime. #PalletsOfCash #ObamaGate. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

But sadly after three years of witch hunts it turns out the only actual intervention in our democracy was the cancer that was the Obama White House. #ObamaGate https://t.co/Zmx1dXRKwa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2020

Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/QlH3C74D1M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

Prior to Woods’ Twitter thread, Obama had sniped at the Trump administration, saying, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.” He added, “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” according to The Hill. Pandering to the college students, he continued, “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up,” according to The Washington Post. – READ MORE

