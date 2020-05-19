James Woods Rips Obama Administration, Says Trump ‘Loves America More Than Any President In My Lifetime’

On Sunday, after former President Barack Obama used the occasion of a virtual commencement speech on Saturday to rip President Trump, actor James Woods praised Trump, stating that Trump “loves America more than any president in my lifetime.” Woods also issued a series of tweets slamming the Obama administration, centering on the scandal over the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.

Prior to Woods’ Twitter thread, Obama had sniped at the Trump administration, saying, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.” He added, “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” according to The Hill. Pandering to the college students, he continued, “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up,” according to The Washington Post. – READ MORE

